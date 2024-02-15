BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Elisabeth Albanese of the BHPD indicated in an email to the Canyon News on Wednesday, February 14 that authorities are currently investigating reports of political sign thefts.

At least one theft suspect has been identified, at the present time. Investigators are following up on more leads to identify additional suspects. The individual arrested could face misdemeanor theft charges. All complaints will be investigated and at the conclusion of the investigations, presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.

Since these investigations are ongoing, the names of any victims or suspects are not being released to the public.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is reminding community members that the taking or destruction of lawfully displayed political signs can be a criminal offense.

“The Police Department takes these matters seriously and investigates reports of theft and vandalism,” the BHPD said in a statement.

“At this time in the investigation we don’t have reason to believe the suspect and victim know each other,” said Lt. Albanese in a statement to Canyon News via email.