LOS ANGELES—Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for killing a man on Sunday, March 5.

The LAPD reported at around 3:30 a.m., Olympic Area patrol officers responded to an “Ambulance Shooting” radio call in the 1900 block of South Orchard Avenue. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found a man in his 20s, seated in a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification to family members. The LAPD reported that a male suspect fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (213) 972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.