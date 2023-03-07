BEVERLY HILLS—The 38th Annual Los Angeles Marathon “Stadium to the Stars,” presented by ASICS, will return to Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 19. Athletes from all 50 states and more than 67 countries will race for miles 16 through 18 in BH before ending at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

“The LA Marathon is such an exciting event we look forward to every year!” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. “We hope to inspire every athlete participating in the race that winds through our City with a stunning backdrop and welcoming community that cheers them on.”

Businesses throughout Beverly Hills will remain open on race day. Spectators and participants are encouraged to visit one of the many restaurants open after they complete the race. To view a full list of restaurants within walking distance of the race route, visit beverlyhillschamber.com/lamarathonrestaurants.

Recommended viewing areas include Rodeo Drive between S. Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on March 19 will be in effect in Beverly Hills from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:

-Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.

-Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

For access to the 405 freeway, motorists are advised to utilize Olympic Boulevard traveling west to the freeway ramp.

There will be a detour in effect on the western border of BH at Wilshire Boulevard and N. Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as at Moreno Drive and S. Santa Monica Boulevard until 5 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route. Wider regional closures for the route will be in effect from as early as 3 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the day of the race.

For more details visit lamarathon.com or beverlyhills.org/marathon. For questions regarding Beverly Hills street closures can be directed to the City of Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680.