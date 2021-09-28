HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department investigated a shooting that transpired on September 20 near Sunset Boulevard between Bronson & Gordon.

The area was closed in both directions as authorities worked on their investigation. The shooting was reported at 12:49 a.m. Officers responded to a call of shooting in the 5900 block of Sunset Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a victim inside his vehicle in the parking lot. The victim was unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was an adult male, his name and age has not been disclosed to the public. The LAPD reported that the victim may have been robbed. The suspect was described as an African-American male who was wearing a dark hoodie. The suspect fled Southbound on foot on Tamarind Avenue from Sunset Boulevard.

Anyone with details on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).