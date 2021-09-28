WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department indicated in a news release on Thursday, September 23 that a hot prowl residential burglary transpired near campus. The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on September 21 and 9 a.m. on September 22. Authorities indicated that is when the suspect entered a fraternity house on the 600 block of Landfair Avenue and took a laptop computer.

The laptop that was stolen belonged to a student at the school. No details about a suspect description has been disclosed to the public.

The UCLA Police Department is alerting those of the campus community to:

-Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency

-For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491

-Always be alert and aware of your surroundings

-Report any suspicious activity to the police

-Do not leave doors to buildings propped open

-Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors

-Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night

-Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts