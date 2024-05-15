LOS ANGELES—On May 13, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the Northeast Division Burglary detectives are investigating a male and female in a commercial burglary.

The LAPD reported on May 13, at 4:30 a.m., the suspects arrived at a local shopping center in the 4100 block of Verdugo Road in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles. The male passenger exited a four-door, charcoal gray, early 2020’s model BMW-3 Series.

He smashed the front glass doors of four closed businesses with a crowbar and entered each business, ransacked each location and removed US currency from the cash register of one of the businesses. The suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a female.

The first suspect is described as a male, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and white shoes. The only details known about the female suspect is that she was the driver during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Northeast Burglary Detective Aguilar at 323-561-3487. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.