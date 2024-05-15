MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on their website that in observance of Memorial Day, Malibu City Hall, Malibu Senior Center, and Community Pool will be closed on Monday, May 27. Malibu city parks will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset. For more details on City parks and facilities, visit https://www.malibucity.org/335/Community-Services.

The Community Services Department (formerly known as Parks and Recreation) provides programs and facilities to meet the recreation and leisure needs of the community.

The department administers the use of and maintains several park and athletic facilities in the city and provides programs for all ages in a wide range of interests and activities.