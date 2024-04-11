CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, April 10, the Los Angeles Police Department Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section issued a community alert indicating they are investigating two incidents that occurred in the Venice Canal community on Saturday, April 6. Investigators believe that the same suspect assaulted two separate victims.

The LAPD reported that on April 6 at10:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive when the suspect approached her from behind and struck her with a hard object, rendering her unconscious. About an hour later, the same suspect attacked another woman in a similar fashion as she was walking near the Sherman Canal. Both victims sustained significant injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving evidence behind. Residents in the area located the second victim and contacted police who began the investigation. The suspect is described as a Black male or Hispanic male with medium to dark skin. He is between 5 feet and 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds with short hair that appears to be trimmed around the ears.

The Los Angeles Police Department is alerting the Venice community to these crimes to emphasize the importance of personal safety. Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings and notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons loitering in this area. As detectives work to identify and arrest this suspect, the LAPD will be increasing patrols in the Venice region. Residents will see additional black and white police vehicles and uniformed officers in the neighborhood. The deployment is being implemented as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with details that could lead to the identification of the suspect, additional victims or witnesses should contact Special Assault Detectives at 213-473-0447. During off hours or on weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.