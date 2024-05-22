HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that arrests were made against two suspects responsible for an assault and vandalism of a motorist on Hollywood Boulevard on December 31, 2023 that involved “Beverly Hills 90210” actor Ian Ziering.

On December 31, 2023, around 3 p.m., a victim was involved in a physical altercation with four to five members of a minibike gang on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard within the Hollywood Entertainment District. The confrontation started between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle. Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist. One of the minibike riders is captured swinging an object at the victim, nearly striking him. After the assault, the minibike riders vandalized the motorist’s vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat. The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Video of the incident was posted on social media which shows the actor fighting off several of the bikers, punching one in the face before fleeing across the street as all the bikers started to attack him. In the video, Ziering is seen being punched and kicked by the assailants before he manages to cross the street in the middle of traffic. He is seen kicking one of the bikers. During the entire incident, no one on the public streets came to the actor’s defense as he was being attacked.

TMZ posted video showing the bikers striking Ziering’s vehicle after he fled with their helmets. One of the bikers cracks the windshield with the helmet. Ziering’s daughter, Penna was in the vehicle alone as this happened. Further video shows Ziering comforting his daughter after the bikers fled the scene, another woman in the video can be seen comforting the daughter who was upset and teary-eyed after the incident occurred.

TMZ reported the following message was posted on the Instagram account @605minibikegang:

“You don’t mess with @605minibikegang SGV DON’T PLAY.”

Ziering wrote on his Instagram page Monday, January 1, 2024, the following statement:

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on minibikes. While struck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage, I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself. I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a large issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses, to such behavior.

As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences. I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

Ziering is known for his role as Steve Sanders on the popular FOX series that aired for 10 seasons before it ended in May 2000. He has also appeared in the SyFy franchise “Sharknado” that became a cult classic. He has also appeared on the reality competition series, “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition” in 2018.

Multiple videos of the incident that witnesses recorded were obtained by media outlets and were posted on various social media platforms.

The videos and additional information provided by witnesses were crucial to the investigation. Hollywood Area detectives used the videos and additional information discovered during the investigation to identify and arrest two suspects.

On May 21, 2024, around 6 a.m., authorities along with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Metropolitan Division served warrants on two residences where both suspects were taken into custody. The suspects are identified as Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, of Rosemead and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, of Los Angeles.

Hernandez was booked for 594 PC- Felony Vandalism and his bail is $50,000, and Guizar was booked for 245(A)(1) PC- Assault with a Deadly Weapon and her bail is $30,000. The case is being presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact Detective Douglass Hall at Hollywood Division (213) 972-2971. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).