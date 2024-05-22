PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Tuesday, May 21, that an auto rollover transpired at 5:49 p.m. at 17010 W. Sunset Blvd. Firefighters were on scene of a rollover crash involving a structure. No patients were trapped during the incident.

Crews found one overturned vehicle, which came to rest against a two-story apartment building. Firefighters provided medical assessment and ongoing care enroute to the hospital for three patients (two in serious condition and one person in moderate condition).

Three others were in good-to-fair condition and received an assessment and care on scene, but declined transportation to a hospital, the LAFD reported. There were no additional details on what caused the crash.