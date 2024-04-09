CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department Missing Person’s Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who disappeared. The LAPD reported that family and friends of Noelle M. Lynch noted she was last seen on April 3 at 5 p.m. as she left an apartment building on foot in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard in Inglewood. She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself.

Lynch is described as a 23-year-old White female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Noelle M. Lynch is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.