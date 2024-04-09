SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they are currently accepting applications for Crossing Guards.

The position will require applicants to ensure the safety of the community’s children as they travel to and from school.

“As a Crossing Guard, you’ll have the opportunity to make a positive impact by providing essential guidance and instruction on safe street crossings,” the Facebook post states. Duties include escorting children across intersections, monitoring for any suspicious activity near school premises, and promptly reporting traffic accidents or hazardous road conditions.

The position offers candidates to engage with the public and contribute to the overall safety of the streets in Santa Monica. Those with a passion for helping others, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to promoting safety, are encouraged to apply for the position.

To apply visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/santamonica. The position pays $19.73 per hour and is part-time on a temporary basis. Applications started to be accepted on April 1 and will end on April 26. Individuals applying should have at least one year of recent, paid or volunteer experience working with the public and be in possession of a valid Class C driver license. Possession of a valid cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid certificate is desirable.