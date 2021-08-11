HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Wednesday, August 11, the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) announced that their Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred On August 6, around 8:30 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen in the 6700 block of Vantage Avenue. The citizen directed officers to an altercation between a woman and a man in a parking lot that was nearby. The officers approached the parking lot through the rear alley and observed the suspect later identified as, Roberto Delacruz, armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Delacruz then threw the handgun onto a rooftop and ran eastbound in the alley towards Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Delacruz was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Delacruz was not injured during this incident and the handgun was recovered at the scene. Roberto Delacruz was arrested for “Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer.”

No officers were injured during the incident.