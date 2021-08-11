HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Wednesday, August 11, at approximately 4:04 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) responded to Santa Monica Boulevard and North Sweetzer Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle eastbound at 4:07 a.m. and were able to detain the male driver at Franklin and Orchid by 4:23 a.m. The driver also had outstanding felony warrants.

A female passenger of the vehicle ran into a large apartment complex and led police on a foot pursuit. LAPD requested an air unit to look for the outstanding passenger.

The stolen vehicle was impounded and the female passenger was not located.

No other information was immediately available.