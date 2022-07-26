MELROSE—The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) in Wilshire Division that occurred on July 14.

The LAPD reported at around 6:50 p.m., police officers from the Wilshire Division were working patrol driving in the area of Melrose and Fairfax Avenue. While monitoring the region, a citizen flagged down the officers and informed them there was a robbery occurring inside of a clothing business west of their location. The officers exited their cruiser and approached the location to investigate.

As the officers proceeded to the front of the business, the suspects exited the location armed with handguns. Officers directed the suspects to stop and drop their weapons. One of the suspects holding a firearm, turned toward one of the officers, resulting in an OIS.

The suspects entered a black SUV and drove away from the location traveling westbound on Melrose Avenue. The officers entered their cruiser and chased after the suspects. The officers searched the region, but were unable to locate the suspects.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Force Investigation Division (FID) detectives responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility for the OIS.

Robbery Homicide Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility for the robbery inside the clothing business and for the apprehension of the two outstanding suspects.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and supervised the collection of evidence by the Forensic Science Division.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation, evidence collected, and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officer was reasonable.

The LAPD stated: “The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”