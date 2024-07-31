STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, July 30, the Los Angeles Police Department Force Investigation Division is investigating an In-Custody Death (ICD) at the Transit Services Division.

The LAPD reported on July 27, around 2:45 p.m., uniformed officers assigned to a Transit Services Division (TSD) overtime detail were conducting a foot beat at the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) B Line North Hollywood Station. They spotted the subject fare evade and walk onto the train platform. Officers followed the subject from a distance as he began to yell and exhibit erratic behavior. Officers believed the subject was mentally ill when he walked toward the edge of the platform.

Officers were concerned that the subject was about to jump on the tracks and attempted to stop him. Upon attempting to detain the subject, the officers were involved in a minor use of force. The subject actively resisted and fled, escaped their grasp, and fled onto the railway tracks and into the subway tunnel. He subsequently fled southbound through the B line tunnel toward the Universal City/Studio City subway platform.

Officers broadcast a backup request and waited for additional resources. After a search of the tunnel, officers, while riding the subway train, located the subject underneath the third rail of the tracks. The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased.

No officers or other community members were injured during the incident. The identification of the subject is pending the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner’s autopsy. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

“The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed,” the LAPD said in a statement.