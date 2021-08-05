WESTWOOD- On Thursday, July 29, the Los Angele Police Department (LAPD) announced that they are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for targeting businesses that deal in silver, gold, and other bullion and precious metals.

Over the past six months, a group of suspects has been targeting businesses throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The suspects utilize a yellow crowbar in order to pry open the door to the business and search filing cabinets, safes, and drawers for bullion, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The suspects then fee the location with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured on video fleeing in a black four-door sedan. Suspect number one is described as a 200-230 pound man, who was last seen wearing a hat, gloves, and black face mask. Suspect number two is described as a thin build man, bald, last seen wearing a face mask and gloves. Suspect number three is described as medium build man, last seen wearing a hat, face mask, and gloves. The last suspect is described as a 180-200 pound man, last seen wearing a hat, gloves, and face covering.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or believe you may have been a victim can contact West LA Burglary Detectives at (310) 444-1524.