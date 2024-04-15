LOS ANGELES—On Friday, April 12, the Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Area detectives disclosed they are looking for additional victims who may have been robbed to come forward.

The LAPD reported on April 9, two victims were lured into an apartment in the 2900 block of North Main Street by a female suspect they met on social media. Once inside, two male suspects emerged from hiding and demanded property from the victims at gunpoint. One of the suspects struck a victim with a handgun. They were spotted driving a 2008, 4-door, blue Chevrolet Malibu.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspects used the same scheme to entrap other robbery victims in the past. The suspects have been identified as taking part in this crime and detectives are working on identifying a third outstanding suspect.

Suspect 1: Sergio Carrillo, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested on April 10, 2024, for 211 PC: Robbery with $100,000 bail. His booking number is 6789639.

Suspect 2: Magdalena Gallegos, 23, of Los Angeles, was arrested on April 10, 2024 for 211 PC: Robbery with $100,000 bail. Her booking number is 6789608. Investigators believe there are additional, unreported victims of Carrillo and Gallegos.

Anyone who may have been a victim or have details about this investigation, is asked to contact Hollenbeck Detective Salas, at 323-342-8956, or 323-342-8900. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7(1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.