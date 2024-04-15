BRENTWOOD/TOPANGA CANYON—A hiker was rescued at Topanga State Park on Sunday, April 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The incident was reported at 1:49 p.m. LAFD Ground and Air Response to an adult male hiker with an apparent left knee facture, in remote terrain between Sullivan Fire Road and Rustic Creek in Topanga State Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter was able to locate the hiker and lowered a flight paramedic to medically evaluate and stabilize the 58-year-old man. He was hoisted aboard the hovering helicopter for in-flight care during direct transport to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained.