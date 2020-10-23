WESTWOOD — The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, October 23, at Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

“In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads,” LAPD said in a statement. “Last year, the LAPD investigated 1,728 DUI collisions which have claimed 17 lives and seriously injured another 65 community members.”

DUI checkpoints, according to police, are “placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.” The costs of a DUI arrest can be expected to be around $13,500; besides jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses are part of the process.

The LAPD also reminded residents that DUI stops are not always related to alcohol influence.

“If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI,” LAPD added. “Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.”

LAPD suggested that people planning a night out take certain precautions to avoid a DUI stop. In order to get home, residents should either designate a sober driver, a friend who is not drinking, or take a ride-share, a cab, or use public transportation.

Police also reminded residents not to allow someone in the group who is clearly impaired to try and drive. “Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home,” police suggested.

There are measures that residents hosting a party can take to try to prevent their guests from getting into trouble afterwards. Offering non-alcoholic beverages and monitoring who is drinking and how they are getting home can help.

LAPD encouraged residents to report drunk drivers by calling 911.