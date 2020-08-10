HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a Los Angeles Police Department union, is taking a stand against Mayor Garcetti’s authorization to cut off utility services to properties hosting large gatherings amid the pandemic.

“If LAPD responds and verifies that a large gathering is occurring at a property, and we see these properties offending time and time again, they will provide notice and initiate the process to request that DWP shut off service within the next 48 hours,” said Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti on Wednesday, August 5.

There have been house parties in Hollywood Hills, Calabasas, Holmby Hills, and Beverly Crest. In Beverly Crest, one person was fatally shot and two others were injured.

“Mr. Mayor, you should send your civilian staff out there with a clipboard and let my officers get back to what they’re supposed to be doing, dealing with the rise of shootings and killings in the city right now,” said Robert Harris, Board of Director for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, to CBS Los Angeles.

Harris added: “I think it’s counter to what he’s already said about his expectations for the police dealing with non-emergency calls. This is not a police matter, this would be a matter for his civilian staff or someone else with a clipboard to respond out to. When things don’t go well, he turns around and calls us killers, while at the same time telling us that he wants to expand our community-based policing in some neighborhoods, and this isn’t leadership. I think it’s a lack of leadership.”