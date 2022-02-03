WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city reopened a large portion of the park-site at West Hollywood Park. The region was previously closed for completion of the West Hollywood Park Phase II Master Plan Implementation Project, which includes the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) building and park construction work. The remaining fencing on-site surrounds areas that remain temporarily closed to the public while construction and inspection work are being completed.

New features at the opened section in the park include the Robertson Gardens, an area with public art, a new picnic area, and an expanded turf area for passive recreation activities.

West Hollywood Park open areas currently include:

Adult Fitness Equipment: Open to the public.

El Tovar Place: Open to the public. El Tovar Place provides east to west access through West Hollywood Park between N. San Vicente Boulevard and N. Robertson Boulevard including access to the parking structures.

Expanded Turf Areas: Open to the public. There is access from N. San Vicente Boulevard, N. Robertson Boulevard, El Tovar Place, and from the third level of the West Hollywood Park Five-Story Parking Structure located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

New Public Art: Open to the public. Parallel Perpendicular by artist Phillip K. Smith III is located in the Robertson Gardens area.

West Hollywood Library Parking Structure: Open to the public. Open hours align with the West Hollywood Library’s operating hours.

West Hollywood Park restrooms and children’s playgrounds are currently still closed. The city expects opening these amenities in the coming weeks. West Hollywood is anticipating a phased opening of the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) building beginning in April 2022. Public access to the ARC will be completed in a phased approach to shield the safety and welfare of the public and users of the facility. Recreation staff, including lifeguards, will be fully trained in the operation of the site and pools prior to permitting public access.

For more details contact Erin Hamant, West Hollywood Senior Administrative Analyst, at ehamant@weho.org or (323) 848-6859. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, contact TTY (323) 848-6496.