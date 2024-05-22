SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 21, the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing of two German tourists near the Santa Monica promenade.

Larry Ameyal Cedeno, 29, was charged in case 24ARCF00735 with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. It is further alleged that in the commission of the offenses, the defendant both used a knife and caused great bodily injury to the victims.

On May 19, at approximately 8 p.m., Cedeno allegedly stabbed two victims on the 1500 block of 4th Street in Santa Monica. The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

In an unprovoked incident, he assaulted three individuals. Two victims suffered stab wounds; one remains in critical but stable condition; the third victim was assaulted with no major injuries. The two individuals who were stabbed have been identified as tourists who are not related to each other.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers immediately started CPR on the first victim while additional officers located the suspect. The suspect was detained and arrested a short time later and remains in custody at the Santa Monica Jail pending arraignment and the official filing of charges.

Cedeno is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22 in Dept. 30 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is life in state prison, a bail of $2,155,000 was recommended for the defendant. The case is being investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.