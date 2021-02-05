WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Thursday, February 4, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her West Hollywood home.

On January 21, Special Victims Bureau detectives responded to a burglary/sexual assault incident that involved a 28-year-old female. The man entered the victim’s home through the patio sliding door.

“The suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and shoulders and forced her onto the couch in the living room,” the sheriff’s department said in an official statement. “The suspect pulled down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted her, she screamed and was able to break free by hitting him with a candlestick.”

The suspect then left the victim’s home on his bicycle in an unknown direction. Los Angeles County Sheriffs checked the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male in his early 30’s, with brown eyes and short black hair. He stands approximately 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-11 inches tall with a light complexion and normal build. The suspect may have a possible gut and a possible tattoo on his right arm. He was also last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

His bicycle was described as a black crossover/hybrid type bike with medium size tires.

Special Victims Bureau detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this crime. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any suspicious activity around North Olive Drive and Fountain Avenue on January 20, between 11:00 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. can contact (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.ord. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.