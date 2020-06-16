MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department is requesting assistance from the public in finding Kristen Logan, 30, a missing person last seen in Malibu, as announced in a special bulletin on Monday, June 15.

Logan is a White female, who stands 5 feet and 10 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair. She has a birthmark below her right eye, a tattoo on her left finger, and she wears glasses.

Logan suffers from bi-polar disorder and was last seen on Wednesday, June 10 driving a silver 2009 Honda Odyssey van. The Arkansas license plate of the vehicle is 084YKP. She is also known by the name Krissy and maybe going by the last name Stanislawski.

Facebook user Megan Cox posted claiming Logan was her friend and that Malibu was the most recent stop of Logan’s road trip. She also wrote that friends and family believed Logan to be in a mental state “that makes her a danger to herself.”

Facebook user Carolyn Goucher posted Logan’s picture asking to help find Kristen wrote she was last known to be with a man named Chris Hayes. Authorities have not confirmed the connection. Caitlin Le Mat commented on Goucher’s post saying Logan has not been active in a shared group chat since June 9.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or the Missing Person’s Detail by calling (323)-890-5500.

To those looking to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800)-222-8477 or download the app P3TIPS.