SANTA MONICA­­—The 30-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica is permanently closed due to the impact of COVID-19. The restaurant is now selling kitchen equipment, furniture, and décor via the online auction and the auction will end on Monday, June 22.

The Pacific Dining Car began in a railway train car parked on a rented lot in downtown Los Angeles in 1921. The restaurant opens 24 hours each day and in 1990, the location in Santa Monica was opened. The restaurant has emphasized that it only serves the best U.S.D.A. Prime American Corn-Fed Beef to customers and all steaks are aged on the premises to enhance the flavor and tenderness.

The Santa Monica location began the online auction since June 9 and all bids start at $1 with no reserves. “We’re deeply grateful to our staff and customers for nearly 30 years in business on the Westside. We are working to reopen our downtown Los Angeles location, with consideration to the city mandates, as well as your optimal enjoyment. We’ll be sure to update you with any changes in restaurant hours of operation,” said The Pacific Dining Car via Facebook.

“This is a sad day. We first started going in 2007 for my boyfriend’s 40th Birthday. We will miss our local quiet, classy bar and restaurant. Best wishes to all of the staff. We hope to see you again soon perhaps in another location,” Amy Lewin, a customer left the comment on Facebook.

The original location in downtown Los Angeles will turn 100 years old next year and the restaurant is working on the reopening plan. It currently provides takeout and delivery services.