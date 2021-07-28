BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, July 27, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs (LASD) Department announced that they are asking for the public’s help in locating Missing Person Xavier Zaire Murphy. He is a 22-year-old black male who was last seen near Mullholland Drive in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 25 at approximately 2:17 p.m.

Xavier stands 6’02” tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing Dickey’s pants, Vans shoes, and a black hoodie. Xavier also wears glasses.

“The missing person suffers from Schizophrenia, and his family is concerned for his well being.” Authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact the Misson Persons Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.