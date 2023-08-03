WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to find three suspects who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, July 19, at 12:38 a.m., the victim was walking on a sidewalk along the 800 block of Larrabee Street when a group of people in a black SUV stopped right in front of him. The three suspects exited the vehicle armed with handguns and a rifle.

They pushed the victim against a fence and pulled him to the ground pointing the guns to his chest. The victim’s cell phone and wallet were taken. He didn’t appear to fight back.

After the assailants left the scene, the victim got up and walked away. It is unknown if the victim sustained any injuries.

According to surveillance video that was published on LASD’s Facebook, two of the three suspects concealed their faces with hoodies while one was unmasked. On the night of the incident the unmasked suspect was wearing a sweatshirt with a logo that read “cookies.” He appears to have shoulder-length dark hair that was tied into a ponytail and has a light goatee.

Any information or similar incidents, please contact West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station – Detective Candice Gonzales (310) 358-4011 or e-mail: c2mgonza@lasd.org