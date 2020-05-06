CALIFORNIA—As reported by Patch on Tuesday, May 5, the final full ‘supermoon’ in a series of 4 is due to appear this week.

This supermoon is called by various other names, according to NASA. The Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern area of the United States called it the ‘Flower Moon’, paying tribute to the abundance of flowers present at this time of the year. It is also referred to as the ‘Corn Planting Moon’ and ‘Milk Moon’. This moon also corresponds to Vesak, a holiday celebrated by Buddhists in Asia to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

It will reach its perigee – the moment it passes closest to the Earth – at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time. However, by that time, it will be below the horizon already in places like Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. It will hence be at its peak in terms of size and brightness on Wednesday evening (it rises at 10:10 p.m. PT on that day).

NASA explained that “the term “supermoon” was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full Moon that occurs within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit. Under this definition, in a typical year there can be three or four full supermoons in a row and three or four new supermoons in a row. For 2020, the four full Moons from February through May meet this 90% threshold.”

The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 was reportedly the one in early April, but the upcoming May 7 supermoon will the last one until May 2021.