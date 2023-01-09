LAUREL CANYON—Officials from the Los Angles Department of Transportation announced on Sunday, January 8, that Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive will remain closed. The closure is in effect until further notice.

This closure was initiated to allow work crews to determine what repair needs to be done to the roads that were damaged by recent storm activity.

According to reports, heavy rain and wind will likely effect the department from completing repairs sooner.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

On January 4, LADOT announced that they would close Laurel Canyon Boulevard to prepare for possible flooding and debris flow. Roads were closed from the Northbound direction starting from Hollywood Boulevard to Mullholland Drive.

On January 5, the storm caused a portion of earth underneath the road to collapse causing a road closure over the weekend. Engineers and geologists were sent out to Mullholland Drive to assess the issue.

In the same location on January 6, crews disabled a power pole that was on the verge of falling over the edge of a hillside. The pole was removed from the side of the road. Customers were not effected by the operation.