LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles Police fatally shot a man after a vehicle pursuit on Monday, June 28. The victim was allegedly armed with a handgun.

Officers attempted to pull over the man after seeing him driving recklessly on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, but the individual failed to comply with patrol officers and took off in his blue Honda, which lead to the short pursuit.

The individual lead authorities to the northbound Gateway Freeway, where he lost control of his vehicle on the exit ramp at Terra Bella Street. He exited his car holding a handgun. At least one police officer fired their gun, which struck the individual. Lieutenant Raul Jovel of the LAPD indicated the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of injuries sustained.

No officers were injured during the incident, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The victim’s name has yet to be disclosed to the public. The incident is currently under investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the exit was closed while an investigation was conducted, and all lanes of the freeway were reopened by 10:30 a.m.