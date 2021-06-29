SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 28, Santa Monica city officials announced that the rent moratorium will be officially extended through September 30, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The eviction moratorium continues to be a critical safety net for many residents whose livelihoods have been challenged by the impacts of COVID-19,” said Interim City Manager John Jalili. “There are funds available from the State for rent assistance to cover unpaid rent and landlords and tenants are encouraged to apply.”

The following County provisions have been adapted by the city to prohibit the following types of evictions until September 30:

No-fault termination of tenancy or occupancy (except for limited carve out for owner occupancy evictions for single-family homes)

Unauthorized occupants/unauthorized pets

Nuisance

Santa Monica did not adopt a County provision extending eviction protection for denial of entry into a unit; the City’s provision on this will expire on June 30. Landlords and tenants can apply for State of California funds for rent assistance to cover unpaid rent at housingiskey.com.

For additional details visit www.santamonica.gov/coronavirus, or call the city at 311.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts