LOS ANGELES—With their season hanging on life support, LeBron James single-handedly lifted the Los Angeles Lakers over the Golden State warriors, 124-116, scoring a season high 56 points in this Western Conference showdown on Saturday, March 5. Both teams have struggled since the All-Star break. The Lakers snapped a four-game skid with the victory at Crypto Com Arena.

From the tip off, LeBron was magnificent with thunderous dunks, as well as a barrage of three pointers. The crucial win provides a brief respite from Lakers Nation demanding everyone from Russell Westbrook to General Manager Rob Pelinka be run out of town. Against his arch nemesis Steph Curry, James showed he’s still capable of piling up the points.

James had his third most points in a regular season game and it’s the 13th time he has dropped at least 50 points in a game.

“I felt pretty good with my game tonight, every part of the floor and I was able to make a couple plays to help us win,” said James postgame. James hit 19-31 shots, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

A deep three put the Lakers up 100-97 from such a distance maybe we need to invent a new phrase for the King- he nailed it from Santa Monica Pier.

Carmelo Anthony added 14 points including a dagger from the corner sealing the victory. Westbrook had 20 points, as the Lakers erased the Warriors 67-62 half-time edge.

Golden State falls to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Curry scored 30 points in the loss and Jordan Poole added 23 points. Dub Nation falls to third in the Western Conference.

Sitting courtside was Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly. James was inspired by the Super Bowl winning quarterback, quipping: “I can’t have you in this building and not put on a show.”

The Lakers are (28-35), currently ninth in the Western Conference and will have to participate in the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs. With a healthy Anthony Davis, the Lakers could make a playoff run.