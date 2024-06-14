SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of an assault taking place near Jameson’s Pub in the 2700 block of Main Street.



According to reports, the manager of Jameson’s Pub located at 2702 Main St. asked some raucous patrons to leave the premises. A fight ensued outside the pub, resulting in patrons beating the pub manager until he lost consciousness.



When SMPD officers arrived at the scene the pub manager was not breathing. Officers administered CPR until paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived.



The pub manager was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The following came directly from the SMPD press release.



“All three patrons involved in the incident were initially arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Jail. Following a thorough investigation of the incident, the individual responsible for punching the victim was positively identified as:



Korpie, Leonard Hector, DOB: 02/2/1998, a resident of Venice.



On June 13, the District Attorney filed the homicide charge and Korpie is being held on $2 million bail.”



Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Det. Hector Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov or call the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.