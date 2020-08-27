MALIBU—Couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at the beach in Malibu on Monday, August 24.

Morrone, 23, was seen wearing a long black tank-top dress for their beach outing and DiCaprio, 45, wore a pair of blue floral swim-trunks with a white-shirt, baseball cap and carried a towel over his shoulders shown in the photographs. The pair took their dog Jack and met up with a friend.

The couple were later spotted again after dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. Morrone wore a black leather motorcycle jacket over a blank ankle midi dress, with DiCaprio wearing a black zip-up hoodie and a white face mask. Model Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker were seen leaving the same establishment that evening, but it is not known if the two parties had been together.

DiCaprio and Morrone were initially seen together in December 2017 and have been romantically linked since January 2018. They officially presented themselves publicly as a couple in February 2020 when they were seated together in the front row at the Oscars. DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The “Titanic” star will be working on Martin Scorsese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon” which is currently in the pre-production stage and expected to be released in 2021. Morrone is an American model and actress, who appeared in “Bukowski,” “Death Wish” and “Mickey and the Bear.”