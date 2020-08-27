BEVERLY HILLS—One man is dead, and another was seriously injured after a shooting in a Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles during the early hours of Wednesday, August 26. The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating a house party at a short-term rental home involved in the shooting.

Officers from the LAPD West Los Angeles Station responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive north of Beverly Hills at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release. Officers arrived and located the two victims already suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence through witnesses’ aid.

An adult male victim was determined dead at the scene by LA Fire Department paramedics after their evaluation. The second shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

“The victim had a possible gang dispute with another male, Black, wearing dark clothing. The suspect shot both victims and left the location on foot. There were no previous radio calls at this location,” said the LAPD. Some witnesses reported seeing a car drive by before gunshots were fired.

A party was held at the rental home with about 25 to 30 people in attendance. The multimillion-dollar property was recently listed for about $8,000 per month to rent.

Another shooting at a mansion erupted on August 4 in the 13200 block of West Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest, where 35-year-old Brandi Parham was killed, and two other people were hospitalized as a result of the shooting. A fourth person suffered a wrist injury, but it was not caused by gunfire.

On August 5, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a change to his Public Order in which properties hosting large gatherings, parties, and events could have their utilities shut off. The change was added to counter those who violate public health orders issued to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

The LAPD has been on location throughout the day conducting their crime scene investigation. San Ysidro Drive is closed to all traffic.

This investigation is being handled by LAPD West Bureau Homicide. Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact investigators at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.