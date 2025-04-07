SANTA MONICA—On April 5, the city of Santa Monica announced on their Facebook page that they are seeking letters of interest for conversion of the Santa Monica Airport.

The city is closing the Santa Monica Airport (KSMO) at midnight on December 31, 2028, as authorized by the Consent Decree/Settlement Agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2017. This closure will enable the city to repurpose the 192-acre site, originally purchased with a park bond, into a park-focused project with supporting uses that will serve Santa Monicans and the wider region for generations to come.

The project scope involves extensive community engagement to determine how best the land can serve all of Santa Monica by balancing preferred uses with adopted city policies, and other immediate and long-term community needs via economically supportable uses.

This solicitation should address at least one use, or a group of uses, for the city to consider for a portion of the site, this is not a master plan request. If the city decides, by the Santa Monica City Council direction, to move forward with any of the LOIs, or other, a separate Request for Qualifications / Proposals (RFQ/RFP) would be necessary, no negotiations will occur at this time. LOI respondents will be included on a list of partnership ideas that may move forward for City Council and community consideration.

Santa Monica is looking for interesting ideas and partnerships to serve the needs of the community. Individuals can apply at: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/santa-monica-ca/projects/157023?fbclid=IwY2xjawJgwmxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHgGzafqyzfSGTcNM7HRGMU6fN3XdbVZslnnqFEvP6LE6UCFwNTurwnxq_jzW_aem_9_5mn8b7iQYGagJFg8cBug.

The proposal submission deadline is May 5, 2025 at 5 p.m.