MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting residents, business, employees, students and others in the region to attend the live stream for the 2022 State of the City address hosted by the Malibu Chamber of Commerce on Friday, February 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be live streamed for free.

“We are living through unprecedented times, but Malibu is resilient and adaptable, so I am proud that the annual State of the City can be offered to the community virtually, for free with COVID-19 safety in mind,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope all of Malibu will join this annual celebration of our town’s thriving community, economy, local businesses and civic affairs.”

The city of Malibu reported on its website, the event has taken a two-year hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the continuing high rates of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County in 2022, there will not be an in-person public event. The event will be live-streamed for the public to view and can be viewed later on-demand.

Outgoing Mayor Paul Grisanti will speak about the highlights of 2021, the outlook for the coming year, and former Malibu Mayor Karen Farrer will cover her tenure. Malibu’s State Senator Henry Stern and other special speakers will address the community and the Chamber will discuss the state of business and the economy in Malibu.

Registration for the free event and the link to view the event are posted at https://www.malibu.org/events/details/2022-malibu-state-of-the-city-address-10236?calendarMonth=2022-02-01. For sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://app.slidebean.com/p/1a0eglrobk/Malibu-Chamber-of-Commerce–State-of-the-City-Sponsorship-2022.