MALIBU—The city plans to extend the closure of Malibu City Hall to the public until February 22, as a result of the rising rates of COVID-19 cases and community transmission in Los Angeles County. Malibu City Hall was closed to visitors starting January 5.

Beyond in-person services in City Hall, the City staff and departments will continue to work and offer all services as normal.

“The temporary closure of City Hall to visitors is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the community, especially seniors and other high-risk people, and to allow City staff to safely continue to provide essential City services,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Public safety is our top priority. Our staff continues to serve the community remotely.”

The city of Malibu reported that City Manager and Public Safety Manager will assess the situation on a daily basis and will re-open City Hall to visitors if conditions improve sufficiently. Any changes are expected to be announced on the city’s website, social media and e-notification system. To sign up to receive COVID-19 e-notifications via text and/or email, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News and scroll to “COVID-19/Coronavirus.”

The LA County Department of Public Health (LADPH) reported 5,100 new cases on February 9, and a seven-day daily average positivity rate of 6.99 percent, the city of Malibu reported in a news release. Numbers have been trending downward since about January 2, when there were 23,553 new cases reported in one day and the positivity rate was 21.7 percent, but numbers are high compared to pre-surge levels.

For more details and updated data, see the LA County COVID-19 Daily Dashboard at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/data.

Staff will still be available to assist anyone with city business by phone, email or video call, including plan review, permit issuance and help with Woolsey Fire rebuild projects. Building Inspection operations will remain the same.

To make virtual appointments with City staff and Departments call or email:

-Building Safety Department (including Environmental Health, Coastal Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering): Call 310-456-2489, ext. 390. Email mbuilding@malibucity.org.

-Planning Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 485. Email mplanning@malibucity.org.

-Public Works Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 391 . Email mpublicworks@malibucity.org.

-All other City business: 310-456-2489, ext. 392. Email info@malibucity.org.

All Brown Act public meetings including Malibu City Council and Commissions will continue virtually as scheduled. The Senior Center is closed, but Senior Center staff are available to assist any seniors in the community that need help and the Dial-A-Ride program will continue to operate. For assistance, call the Senior Center at 310-456-2489, ext. 357.

Those interested in being vaccinated for COVID-19 can find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). People with disabilities or without computer access can call 833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, help with free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or to schedule a home vaccination visit for people who are homebound.

For updated information about COVID-19 statistics, vaccines, boosters, testing, and other information, visit the LADPH website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.