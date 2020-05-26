CALIFORNIA—On Friday May 23, 2020, Local artist Warren Neidich along with Renee Petropoulos, Anuradha Vikram, and Michael Slenske organized a Drive-By-Art gallery in the Los Angeles area.

According to Warren Neidich Facebook page:

“Drive-By-Art Los Angeles will be one event with two venues. East of Western Avenue, Memorial Day Weekend, and West of Western Avenue from May 30th to May 31st. The Organizing team consists of Renee Petropoulos, Anuradha Vikram, and Michael Slenske and Myself. 120 artists will take part. Full Announcement of Monday.”

According to Neidich’s Facebook post, “My intention with Drive-By-Art is to create a platform for experiencing artistic works in the public sphere brought on by the new realities of Covid-19. In our present situation, overwhelmed by the digital and remote condition, the question for me became how could I recover the experiencing body lost in the digital ethos without jeopardizing it? How could I use the concept of social distancing as a means to reinvent artistic pleasure? How could I find a new vocabulary to intensify the poetic voice of artistic practice above the din and cacophony of fear that suffocates us.”

You can visit the Drive-By-Art in the safety of your vehicle over the span of two weekends with two locations. East of Western location will be held, May 23-25, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The West of Western location will be held, May 30-31 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and with a night viewing on Saturday, May 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight.