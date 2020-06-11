SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Camera, a 25 years old local business, was looted and damaged on May 31 during the protest. Computers, cameras, lighting tools, and the owner’s passport were stolen, and the windows were all broken. The store is now seeking help from the public.

“I was watching the news and I saw the protest. I think it is Santa Monica, so the looting is not likely to happen. There are so many police, and my store is very small, so they might not see it. I went to bed and thought my store may survive,” Joe Padilla, the owner of Santa Monica Camera told Canyon News that on the day of protest, he kept telling himself that his store will survive.

“My wife came with me because she was afraid that I can’t handle it emotionally,” Padilla said the next day when he saw windows were broken and merchandise was stolen, he was devastated. He also emphasized that he lost a lot of vintage cameras and that’s hard to replace because the insurance doesn’t cover it. “Every time I go look for something, it’s missing. So, I’m trying to make a list. A lot of stuff lost.”

“The nice thing about the community is that people come and help,” said Padilla. He said many people have spontaneously helped him clean the store and he has received lots of supports during the difficult time.

“Please be peaceful, my dad’s business that he worked 20 years to build was hit last night. He did not deserve this. By posting this I am not saying that I am against the protest. All I am asking is to not use violence and hurt those that are on your side. He worked extremely hard and went through so much to get to this point. Please protest peacefully, please,” said Padilla’s daughter Kristina. She and her brother Kyle and her friend Brendan Beagin organized a fundraiser on gofundme to reach out to the community.

“I want to thank all of you that have donated, plan to donate, or have spread the word about my dad’s store. The amount of love you have shown my family is unbelievable,” said Kyle. “As you can all imagine, this has been a very trying week for my family. I don’t know how else to describe what happened other than devastating and violating. I saw my dad’s 25 years old business go up in smoke overnight… It was AWFUL. But as tough as it was to see how broken the store was, the part that killed me the most was seeing how broken my dad was. The pandemic had already done a number on his business, but this just seemed like the final blow…”

Kyle expressed his gratitude to people who have helped his dad’s business and given them supports. “The way you have rallied around my family is amazing to see. In a matter of DAYS, I’ve seen my dad go from a broken man to a man with renewed hope, and that would have never been possible without all of you.”

“I’m still cleaning and haven’t paid rent for three months. I’m not qualified for a lot of programs such as paycheck protection program,” Padilla said things are still really tough to him and he wants to at least keep the business running as far as he can.