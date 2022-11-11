LONG BEACH—In the General Election on November 8, 2022, Los Angeles County residents came out to the polls in large numbers. Incumbent Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, lost his seat to former Long Beach Police Chief, Robert Luna, who won by close to 200,000 votes.



On the night of the election, Villanueva was still ahead and sent out a message to his supporters indicating he expected to win.



“Overnight the polling is trending upward with a day of ballots in our favor. Like four years ago, we remain optimistic that when all votes are counted, we will be victorious,” Sheriff Villanueva stated.



Once the ballots were tallied, Sheriff Villanueva brought in 42.5 percent with 563,482 votes. Chief Luna won with 57.75 percent and 770,084 votes.



Alejandro, “Alex,” Villanueva, a 10-year military veteran, was the first Democrat to be elected as Sheriff in 138 years. He was elected Sheriff on November 4, 2018. Villanueva won with 53 percent of the vote over then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell who carried 47 percent of the vote. A third contender, former Commander Robert, “Bob” Lindsey trailed behind Villanueva and McDonnell with 17 percent of the vote.



During his term as Sheriff, Villanueva faced accusations of having deputy gang members in the ranks at the Sheriff’s department. Reports indicate the gangs were still active as late as 2021.



Sheriff Villanueva is married to Vivian Villanueva who retired from LASD after 24 years of service.



Robert Luna was trained by the FBI National Academy. He is a 36-year veteran of Long Beach Police Department, serving as Police Chief for the last seven years. Reports indicate that during his tenure, there has been a slight reduction in crime.







