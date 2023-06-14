LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, June 13, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price, 72, was charged for having a financial interest in projects that he voted on and having the city pay for medical benefits for his now wife while he was still married to another woman.

“Today’s charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” said Gascón. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public’s trust.”

Price was charged in case BA515782 with five counts of embezzlement of government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.

According to a criminal complaint, Price’s wife allegedly received payments totaling more than $150,000 between 2019 and 2021 from developers before he voted to approve projects. He is accused of failing to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

Price is prohibited from having a financial interest associated with any project that was before the Los Angeles City Council. He is charged with receiving about $33,800 in medical coverage for his wife while he was still married to another woman. The case remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Curren was elected to the City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 and 2022. He was recently named the President Pro Tempore in 2023. He represents District 9 which includes Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), Crypto.com Arena and the LA LIVE complex.