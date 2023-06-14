MALIBU—On Friday, June 9, a woman in a 2002 silver Mercedes drove off the Pacific Coast Highway and into the Pacific Ocean.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit shared video of the rescue as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) ground and water worked with the aviation unit to get the lone victim of the crash out of the water, above the rocky shores of Malibu. She was hoisted onto the gurney and into the helicopter.



According to CHP, the driver was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks where she was listed in serious condition. She is expected to recover from her injuries. There was no evidence of a possible DUI.



Reports indicate that the driver’s car was recovered on Sunday, June 11. The name of the victim has not been released.