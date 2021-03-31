BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) revealed that Los Angeles County will move into the orange tier on Monday, April 5. The latest tier is less restrictive and is part of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Public Information Coordinator for the city of Beverly Hills, Lauren Santillana, indicated in an email to Canyon News that under the new tier, additional sectors like bars can reopen outdoors and breweries and wineries may now reopen indoor operations with modifications in place. Occupancy limits will also be increased for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, museums, zoos and aquariums.

Case rates in Los Angeles County have dropped from 3.7 new cases per 100,000 residents to 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents since moving into the red tier on March 8. The announcement affects businesses in the Beverly Hills that fall within specific categories. When available, the updated Health Officer Order and appendix protocols can be viewed at beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.

According to the orange tier, the following can reopen with modifications in place and posted appendices on April 5:

-Indoor operations for restaurants can increase maximum occupancy to 50 percent or 200 people, whichever is less (red tier modifications for indoor and outdoor operations still remain in place);

-Bars without meal service may reopen outdoors only with masking required (except while drinking), tables must be eight feet apart without counter seating/service, no drinking unless seated, maximum of six people from three different households at each table, no live entertainment and establishments must abide by hours of operation from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.;

-Breweries and wineries without meal service may remain open outdoors and reopen indoors with a maximum occupancy of 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is less, masking is required (except while drinking), tables must be eight feet apart without counter seating/service, a maximum of six people per table from the same household and TV viewing restricted to outdoors only;

-Movie theaters may increase indoor maximum occupancy to 50 percent or 200 people; whichever is fewer, reserved seating is required;

-Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios may increase indoor maximum occupancy to 25 percent, masking required at all times and indoor pools may reopen;

-Cardrooms can reopen indoors at a maximum occupancy of 25 percent, masking required at all times and eight feet of distancing between tables;

-Places of Worship can hold services indoors at a maximum occupancy of 50 percent;

-Family Entertainment Centers can reopen indoor operations at a maximum occupancy of 25 percent for distanced activities and masks are required;

-Grocery and retail stores can increase maximum occupancy to 75 percent;

-Hair salons, barbershops and personal care services (including facials and shaving services) can increase maximum occupancy to 75 percent with masking required, except for services where customers need to remove their masks;

-Youth and adult recreational sports can apply to Public Health for approval for athletic events, tournaments or competitions that involve more than two teams or multiple individuals;

-Museums, zoos and aquariums may increase indoor maximum occupancy to 50 percent.

Beginning April 1, Los Angeles County residents age 50 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On April 15, all county residents age 16 and over will be able to make an appointment. Those who qualify to be vaccinated can visit vaccinatelacounty.com or myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment.

Anyone needing assistance with scheduling an appointment if a computer is not available can dial 833-540-0473 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For information or questions about the change in business re-openings email businessrecovery@beverlyhills.org.

For updated COVID-19 news visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus or call the city’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 310-550-4680.