WOODLAND HILLS- On Thursday, August 5, the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) approved two new Board Policies which require the use of face coverings and vaccinations to access all District colleges and facilities.

The vaccination policy requires that “as a condition to physically access any District building, classroom, library, gymnasium, facility, or other indoor setting, all District employees and students shall either: 1) present proof that they have been fully vaccinated against the SARSCoV-2 virus (COVID-19); or 2) undergo regular testing for COVID-19 infection and produce proof of negative COVID-19 test results.”

“These policies strengthen the Board’s position that the health and safety of our employees and students remains the District’s priority,” LACCD Board of Trustees President Steve Veres said. “The policies, complemented by our improved ventilation systems and increased sanitization standards, provide our highest assurance against the spread of the coronavirus and its variants.”

Officials believe the vaccine policy will be fully operational within the next two months and the face-covering mandate goes into effect immediately.

“We have to follow the science. Medical experts have made it clear the most effective weapons against this disease are facial coverings and vaccinations. We have ramped up our supplies for face coverings and we will ensure that our colleges remain active as vaccination and testing sites to make it easy for our students and employees to get vaccinated,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, Ph.D., said.

The LACCD “Colleges of Los Angeles” include East Los Angeles College; Los Angeles City College; Los Angeles Mission College; Los Angeles Harbor College; Los Angeles Pierce College; Los Angeles Trade-Technical College; Los Angeles Southwest College; Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College.