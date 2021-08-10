SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, August 10, the City of Santa Monica announced that the Cardboard Yacht Regatta will return to the Annenberg Community Beach House on Saturday, August 28.

Teams of all ages will be able to craft homemade cardboard yachts and get them across the Annenberg Community Beach House pool in the annual race. This is the first year the Regatta will be held during the day and the pool will not be open for recreational swim.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m at Annenberg Community Beach House, located at 415 Pacific Coast Highway.

Prior to race day, teams will construct yachts from corrugated cardboard and duct tape, and decorate them with a theme. Participants will then bring their yachts to the Annenberg Community Beach House on race day to paddle their way across the length of the pool. Awards are given in a variety of categories. The entry fee is $20 per team.

Visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/santamonicarecreation/Activity_Search/84366 for more details.