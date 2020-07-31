LOS FELIZ — There is a new home on the market that provides a view of infamous Hollywood sign located in a cul-de-sac in a Los Feliz neighborhood.

2522 Mount Beacon Terrace is a 2,518 square-foot mid-century home neighboring the Griffith Observatory. The price stands at $2,399,000 for this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home initially constructed in 1953 in the neighborhood of Los Feliz Oaks.

The hardwood floors are Norwegian oak in a herringbone pattern paired with whitewashed post and beam ceilings. The floor-to-ceiling windows display the Hollywood sign. The kitchen includes iron and glass display cabinets with Carrara marble countertops. The formal dining room is comprised of a fireplace with a marble surround and brick inlay nearby the outdoor balcony featured on the first level. The powder room acquires Portola paint with vintage Parisian mirror and faucet.

The lower level comes with a wet bar and wine fridge, also offering two separate sizable guest bedrooms. The bedrooms will share a bathroom and access to terrace that runs the length of the house. The outside area leads to a linear terrace with a grassy flat yard and a stone-paved platform accentuating the texture and dimension of the property, suitable for summer dinner parties or brunch.

The property is minutes from the Griffith Park, the Green Theatre, numerous boutiques and popular restaurants/bars aligned on Hillhurst Avenue. The estate agents are Nick Sandler and Bennett Hirsch of The Agency. For more information regarding the property, email bhirsch@theagencyre.com or nick.sandler@theagencyre.com.