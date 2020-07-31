WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on July 30 the extension of the street sweeping enforcement suspension. The ban suspension has been pushed to August 16.

The suspension comes as a consequence of the raging pandemic that has caused local citizens to work from home more than usual—the ban has been in place since July 10 and was originally supposed to end on Friday, July 31.

The Parking Divison of West Hollywood has been working closely with residents amid the ongoing pandemic that has disrupted everyday life. The suspension allows people to park on La Brea Avenue, Crescent Heights Boulevard, and Fountain Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prior to the ban, parking during the times cited was illegal and would result in a fine. The city of West Hollywood extended the ban in accordance with Los Angeles City per Executive Order 2020-8.

The order was issued on July 14 to help the residents and businesses who were experiencing difficulty and contingency during the pandemic. The city has encouraged residents to stay home and avoid leaving their houses unless it is essential. The parking suspension aligns with the message the city of West Hollywood is sending to residents. Street sweeping services will continue to operate even with the cars parked. The parking division has asked people to help keep the streets clean by moving their cars every once in a while.

If there are any questions regarding parking services in West Hollywood or citations, please contact the city at (323) 650-6757.