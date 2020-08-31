LOS FELIZ—On Friday, August 28, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council posted on social media stating that they were looking for someone to fill a vacant seat in District E. District E is comprised of Franklin Hills, and eligible candidates for the seat must be at least 18 years of age and must either live or work in District E.

Once selected to serve, representatives are expected to serve four-year terms, but due to the vacated nature of this seat the replacement would only have to serve for a total of 3 years as the term would end in spring 2023.

Applications must be sent via email to both president@losfeliznc.org and info@losfeliznc.org with the applicant’s name, address, contact information and candidate statement. The deadline for all applications is by September 8 at 7:30 p.m.

This is not the first vacated seat that has opened up on the council in 2020, as a job opening for another district in Los Feliz was originally revealed on the neighborhood council’s official website on July 19. This message is similar to the current posting, only with a vacated seat in the District C area which includes Los Feliz Village. The vacated seat, like District E’s seat, will require a 3-year commitment, with the term ending in spring 2023.